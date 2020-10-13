Fans Get First Look At Robert Pattinson’s Batcycle And Suit In New Photos From ‘The Batman’ Set

By Aynslee Darmon.

“The Batman” is back to work in Liverpool.

In new set photos from Matt Reeves’ “The Batman”, what appears to be a stunt double for star Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne/Batman) gives fans a sneak peek at the Dark Knight’s iconic suit and Batcycle.

Trying to not give the full ensemble away, the actor covered himself in a black robe before climbing onto a motorcycle.

RELATED: New Look At Colin Farrell’s Incredible Transformation Into The Penguin In ‘The Batman’

Photo: Backgrid
Photo: Backgrid
Photo: Backgrid
Photo: Backgrid

Pattinson and his co-stars, Colin Farrell and Zoë Kravitz were all back to work this week after Pattinson reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus and production had shut down.

RELATED: ‘The Batman’ Release Date Pushed Back After Resuming Production

Fans got a peek of Kravitz as Catwoman, dressed in a shiny black trench coat and matching headpiece. Meanwhile, Farrell looked completely unrecognizable as The Penguin, complete with facial scars and prosthetic wrinkles.

Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell and Zoe Kravitz. Photo: MEGA
Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell and Zoe Kravitz. Photo: MEGA

“The Batman” was originally scheduled for a June 2021 release date, but was pushed to October 2021 after the pandemic spread across the world. It is now slated to hit theatres on March 4, 2022.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP