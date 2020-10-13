Rachel Brosnahan Is A Mom On The Run In 1970s- Set Crime Thriller ‘I’m Your Woman’

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”‘s Rachel Brosnahan is trading in the late ’50s Upper West Side for the 1970s for her latest role in the Amazon Prime Video crime thriller “I’m Your Woman”.

Brosnahan is Jean, a young mother and housewife whose thief of a husband (Bill Heck) has betrayed his partners forcing his wife and their infant child to flee. Under the care of a “handler” named Cal (Arinzé Kene) who whisks mom and baby to his remote home in the country where his wife Terry (Marsha Stephanie Blake), and father Art (Frankie Faison) prepare Jean for the reckoning that’s about to follow as she contemplates not only her future, but who she can trust.

The trailer for the movie doesn’t give too many other plot points away, but what it does tease is big trouble for Brosnahan’s character Jean.

Directed by Julia Hart (“Miss Stevens”), “I’m Your Woman” is slated to open the virtual AFI Fest this month and will land on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 11.