Cardi B Confirms Her And Offset Are Back Together

Cardi B and Offset are indeed back together.

It all started when Cardi showed off a lot more than she intended when she inadvertently shared a topless photo of herself on social media. According to The Sun, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper posted a photo on her Instagram Story in which she’s reclining on a couch, sans shirt. After realizing what she’d done, she quickly deleted the pic (but not before screenshots could be taken).

After the accidental post, Cardi shared an audio recording on Twitter to explain herself.

“Lord, why the f**k you have to make me so f**king stupid… Why? Why? Why? Why?” she jokingly complained.

“You know what? I’m not going to beat myself up about it,” she continued. “I’m going to eat my breakfast, and then I’m going to go to a party because I’m not even going to think about it.”

“I am not going to think about it, okay? Nope, no, I’m not. I’m not. It is what it is. S**t happens. F**k it, it’s not even the first time. I mean, I used to f**king be a stripper, so whatever,” Cardi added, concluding with, “Ay, Dios mío.”

In a follow-up post on Instagram Live, Cardi revealed her estranged husband Offset was present when she accidentally uploaded the photo.

“I’m leaning in the f**king bed, right?” she explained during her Instagram Live. “And I’m telling Offset, ‘Yo I feel like… I’m taking the f**king picture and then I f**king press and I see that it’s loading and I’m like ‘Oh my God! Oh my God, Offset! Oh my God, the picture’s loading,’ and he was like, ‘Whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa.'”

Also on Tuesday, Cardi confirmed that she and Offset are indeed an item again.

“One day, I’m happy and the next day…” she said in the Live video. “And then it’s like, I don’t know, I just start missing…”

“It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. You know what I’m saying? It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend,” she adds.

Cardi asserted she and Offset are like other young couples who struggle with their relationships.

“I do like material things,” she shared. “What do y’all want me to do?”

“We’re just really, really, really just typical two young *** that got married early,” Cardi concluded. “That’s just what we are… we’re no different than y’all’s dysfunctional… relationships.”