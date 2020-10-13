Cardi B Shrugs Off Accidentally Posting Topless Pic On Social Media: ‘S**t Happens’

Cardi B showed off a lot more than she intended when she inadvertently shared a topless photo of herself on social media.

According to The Sun, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper posted a photo on Instagram Story in which she’s reclining on a couch, sans shirt. After realizing what she’d done, she quickly deleted the pic (but not before screenshots could be taken).

After the accidental post, Cardi took to Twitter to share an audio recording to explain herself.

RELATED: Cardi B Rants After Fans ‘Step Over The Lines’

“Lord why the f**k you have to make me so f**ing stupid… Why? Why? Why? Why?” she jokingly complained.

“You know what? I’m not going to beat myself up about it,” she continued.

“I’m going to eat my breakfast, and then I’m going to go to a party because I’m not even going to think about it,” she said.

RELATED: Cardi B Has ‘Shed Not One Tear’ Over Filing For Divorce From Offset

“I am not going to think about it, okay? Nope, no I’m not. I’m not. It is what it is. S**t happens. F**k it, it’s not even the first time. I mean, I used to f**king be a stripper, so whatever,” Cardi added, concluding with, “Ay, Dios mío.”