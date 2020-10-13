‘Haunting Of Bly Manor’ Star Amelia Bea Smith Also Voices ‘Peppa Pig’

Horror star Amelia Bea Smith, 9, is also the perfectly splendid voice behind the beloved children’s character, Peppa Pig.

The enthusiasm and shock of the Internet cannot be contained as more and more people come to the conclusion that Smith now voices the ultra-popular Peppa Pig.

Fans were introduced to Smith through her adorably yet unnerving performance in “The Haunting of Bly Manor”.

RELATED: Netflix Drops Terrifying Teaser-Trailer For ‘The Haunting Of Bly Manor’

flora in bly manor is also PEPPA PIG?! i need to sit down — Chelsea Cirruzzo 👻 (@ChelseaCirruzzo) October 13, 2020

And Smith took over the Peppa Pig mantle from Harley Bird earlier this year. Bird had gone undercover as the popular pig for more than a decade.

Smith recently told The Beat she is not actually allowed to watch “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and was kept in the dark about some of show’s more mature themes.

RELATED: Mike Flanagan Says ‘Haunting Of Bly Manor’ Is ‘Much Scarier’ Than ‘Hill House’

i can't stop laughing at the fact the little girl who plays flora in bly manor voices peppa pig… imagine peppa pig just like "perfectly splendid" — amy (@yikesitsamy) October 11, 2020

“I still don’t know the whole story, but I’m not allowed to watch all of it when it comes out because I think I’ll be scared,” she said. “But, I did have to still ask a few questions about how I should play this [scene] in the first bit because I didn’t know much about it.”

“Bly Manor” is the follow-up to 2018’s “The Haunting of Hill House” and the second instalment of Mike Flanagan’s anthology series.