‘Haunting Of Bly Manor’ Star Amelia Bea Smith Also Voices ‘Peppa Pig’

Amelie Bea Smith, Peppa Pig. Photo: YouTube/Netflix, Nickelodeon
Horror star Amelia Bea Smith, 9, is also the perfectly splendid voice behind the beloved children’s character, Peppa Pig.

The enthusiasm and shock of the Internet cannot be contained as more and more people come to the conclusion that Smith now voices the ultra-popular Peppa Pig.

Fans were introduced to Smith through her adorably yet unnerving performance in “The Haunting of Bly Manor”.

And Smith took over the Peppa Pig mantle from Harley Bird earlier this year. Bird had gone undercover as the popular pig for more than a decade.

Smith recently told The Beat she is not actually allowed to watch “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and was kept in the dark about some of show’s more mature themes.

“I still don’t know the whole story, but I’m not allowed to watch all of it when it comes out because I think I’ll be scared,” she said. “But, I did have to still ask a few questions about how I should play this [scene] in the first bit because I didn’t know much about it.”

“Bly Manor” is the follow-up to 2018’s “The Haunting of Hill House” and the second instalment of Mike Flanagan’s anthology series.

