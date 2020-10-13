‘Two And A Half Men’ Star Conchata Ferrell Dead At 77

Conchata Ferrell has passed away at the age of 77.

The actress, best known for her role as wisecracking housekeeper Berta on “Two and a Half Men”, died as a result of complications following a cardiac arrest, Deadline reports.

She died peacefully with close family by her side at Sherman Oaks Hospital in California.

“She was a beautiful human,” Jon Cryer, her “Two And A Half Men” co-star, said on Twitter. “Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.”

Also sharing condolences was Charlie Sheen, who described his former co-star as “an absolute sweetheart” and “a consummate pro.”

“Two and a Half Men” creator Chuck Lorre issued a statement on Ferrell’s passing. “We called her Chatty. And we all loved her. Twelve years of highs and lows, and lots and lots of laughter. Through it all she was a rock,” said Lorre. “One of the greats. I was privileged to call her a friend.”

Adam Sandler, who worked alongside Ferrell in his 2002 film “Mr. Deeds”, also paid tribute.

Ferrell’s road to stardom was a long one. Prior to her role in “Two and a Half Men”, Ferrell was a familiar face on television dating back to the 1970s.

Notable performances include playing a hooker in highly promoted but short-lived sitcom “Hot L Baltimore”, and recurring roles on “BJ and the Bear”, “ER” and “L.A. Law”, with the latter bringing her first Emmy nomination; she would go on to be nominated twice more for “Two and a Half Men”.

In a 2014 interview with The A.V. Club, Ferrell revealed that she was only supposed to be on “Two and a Half Men” for two episodes, with the character originally intended to quit her job once Alan (Cryer) and Jake (Angus T. Jones) moved in.

“I remember coming home after the second show and saying to my husband, ‘Boy, I hope they’re thinking what I’m thinking, because I really fit there,'” she recalled.

“Then they called me in to do a third show, and when they did, they said, ‘I’m going to bring her back.’ And I went, ‘Well, I really hope you do, because I really like her.’ And they said, ‘I like her, too,'” she added. “So that first year, I think I did eight or nine shows — I was a guest star all year — and then the beginning of the second season, [series creator Chuck Lorre] just put me in the house. He liked me in the house. And I loved being in the house.”