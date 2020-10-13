Dennis Quaid Recalls Getting A ‘Little Too Close’ To A Bear In Alaska: ‘He Looked Kinda Shocked’

Dennis Quaid had a close call with a wild bear in Alaska.

The actor, 66, stopped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Tuesday and told host Kelly Clarkson about a wild adventure during a recent trip.

Following his June wedding to Laura Savoie, the newlyweds honeymooned in Alaska.

RELATED: Dennis Quaid Responds To ‘Disappointment’ Over COVID PSA, ‘It Was In No Way Political’

“So we went to the island of Kodiak where they have the largest bears,” he explained. “And one of the big bears started chasing younger bears that was getting a little too close to his fish. I guess the young bear was more worried about the big bear and he didn’t see that he was actually coming right towards us.”

He added, “And you’re just out there. There’s no fences or anything like that.”

But it didn’t end there for the couple.

RELATED: Dennis Quaid Adopts A Cat Named Dennis Quaid, Confirms He’s Set To Turn The Story Into A Non-Scripted Series ‘Saving Dennis Quaid’

“Finally, he got up on us and he just stopped and he looked kinda shocked, like in the way that he’d just walked in on somebody taking a shower. So it was kind of like, ‘Excuse me!’”

Clarkson later asked what one is supposed to do when in a bear encounter.

Quaid explained, “Well the difference between a black bear and a grizzly bear is that a black bear will kill you and a grizzly bear will just eat a little bit of you and then he will kill you… But what you’re supposed to do is just standstill.”