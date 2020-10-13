‘Queer Eye’ Star Karamo Brown Thinks He Should Be The Next ‘Bachelor’: ‘Let’s Try It’

Newly single Karamo Brown is ready to hand out some roses.

“The Queer Eye” star and “Dancing With the Stars” alum is putting himself forward as the next Bachelor now that he’s newly single following his recent split from fiancé Ian Jordan.

“We can go for it. Let’s try it. I would … Why not?” Brown, 39, told Us Weekly, admitting he’d rather look for love on a reality show than by traditional methods.

RELATED: ‘Queer Eye’ Star Karamo Brown Reveals ‘Amicable’ Split From Fiancé After 10 Years Together

“Let me tell you something: what I’ve learned right now — and I tweeted this the other day — is that dating is a mess,” he said.

Single life is crazy… the direct messages I get. Like WTF. So, if you’re wondering – sending me Cardi B lyrics from WAP does not get my attention in a positive way. Love the song but I want to do NONE of the things they rap about in that song to you or anyone else. Lol pic.twitter.com/VhGS8dkVTV — Karamo (@Karamo) October 1, 2020

As he told the magazine, he’s not a fan of being sent raunchy photos right off the bat.

“Not to be crude or anything, [but] sending inappropriate pics is not a way to ever engage with someone. That’s not universal for ‘hello.’ I don’t know why guys think that’s an appropriate thing to do. So, it’s like, please keep it respectful. You know what I mean?” he said.

According to Brown, one recent suitor sent him the NSFW lyrics to the Cardi B-Megan Thee Stallion track “WAP”.

“The other day, I got someone who sent me Cardi B lyrics,” he said. “They literally sent me Cardi B lyrics for her new song and was like, ‘Hey, can we date?’ And I was like, ‘Why do you think this would be me? Like, me? You think I’m going to be like, ‘Oh, great. Cardi B lyrics. Yes, let’s date.’”

RELATED: Karamo Brown On Coming Out To His Dad: ‘It Split The Family Apart And We Didn’t Speak For 10 Years’

Being the first gay Bachelor, he explained, would make dating so much simpler.

“So, if I could just get a whole bunch of great guys in one room and just to, like, go through, sign me up,” he said.