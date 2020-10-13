Blackpink Watches Lady Gaga Collab ‘Sour Candy’ For The First Time In Sneak Peek At ‘Light Up The Sky’

The premiere of Netflix documentary “Blackpink: Light Up the Sky” is mere hours away, and the streaming service shared a sneak peek at what may be one of the film’s sweetest scenes.

In a brief clip released on Tuesday, the members of the K-pop girl group are seen in the studio as they listen to “Sour Candy”, their recent collab with Lady Gaga, for the very first time.

Their wide-eyed reactions are adorable as they clap and sing along as they enjoy for the first time what their fans would later experience with equal delight.

RELATED: Lady Gaga And BLACKPINK Team Up For Trippy New ‘Sour Candy’ Music Video

When the song ends, Blackpink’s Jisoo declares the track to be “addictive.”

“Blackpink: Light Up the Sky” debuts Wednesday, Oct. 14.