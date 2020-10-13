Dolly Parton Looks Back At Her 11 Most Iconic Looks For Vogue

Dolly Parton is taking a fashionable walk down Memory Lane.

“I’m excited to be sharing my life in looks,” says the 74-year-old country music legend in a new video for Vogue in which she takes a look back at 11 of the most memorable outfits from the course of her career.

As she explains in the video, “I have never thought of myself as being fashionable. I’ll just tell you what I know about how I look and why I look that way.”

One memorable outfit she hones in on is the pink satin gown she wore to the 1980 premiere of “9 to 5”.

“I got to dress up like I was a city girl in this [film] and I’ve never even thought about being fashionable, I just always wore things that fit me. But I thought, for something as big as a premiere, I needed to be fancy and I didn’t know how to do that,” Parton admits.

To come up with Hollywood-approved look for the red carpet, Parton sought the expertise of “9 to 5” costume designer Ann Roth to design the perfect gown.

“I thought it was a beautiful dress. I remember feeling really pretty, and I felt like I was well-dressed and not half-a**ed like sometimes you are. And I just remember that was probably the first time I ever really felt like I was fashionable,” Parton declares.

Another big fashion moment came for the 1984 premiere of “Rhinestone”, her musical comedy co-starring Sylvester Stallone, and she confesses that her well-dressed co-star raised the bar.