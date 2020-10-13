Stevie Nicks Joins TikTok By Lacing Up Her Roller Skates To Recreate Viral ‘Dreams’ Video

Last month, Idaho potato plant worker Nathan Apodaca posted a video of himself on TikTok, riding a skateboard while swigging from a big jug of Ocean Spray cranberry juice while Fleetwood Mac’s hits “Dreams” plays as the soundtrack.

As it turned out, Apodaca was riding his skateboard to work after his truck broke down. After the video went viral, not only did he receive a new truck courtesy of Ocean Spray, but also sent sales of Fleetwood Mac’s music through the roof.

On Tuesday, Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks made her TikTok debut, sharing a brief video in which she sits on a bench in front of a grand piano while singing along to “Dreams” while lacing up a pair of roller skates. On the floor sits a record player and a jug of Ocean Spray cranberry juice.

RELATED: Courteney Cox’s Daughter Coco Arquette Sounds Incredible Singing A Fleetwood Mac Song

“Afternoon vibe. Lace ’em up!” wrote Nicks in the caption.

Previously, Nicks’ bandmate Mick Fleetwood shared his own video, swigging cranberry juice as he recreated Apodaca’s TikTok video.