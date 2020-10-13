Stevie Nicks Joins TikTok By Lacing Up Her Roller Skates To Recreate Viral ‘Dreams’ Video

By Brent Furdyk.

Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM
Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM

Last month, Idaho potato plant worker Nathan Apodaca posted a video of himself on TikTok, riding a skateboard while swigging from a big jug of Ocean Spray cranberry juice while Fleetwood Mac’s hits “Dreams” plays as the soundtrack.

As it turned out, Apodaca was riding his skateboard to work after his truck broke down. After the video went viral, not only did he receive a new truck courtesy of Ocean Spray, but also sent sales of Fleetwood Mac’s music through the roof.

@420doggface208

Morning vibe #420souljahz #ec #feelinggood #h2o #cloud9 #happyhippie #worldpeace #king #peaceup #merch #tacos #waterislife #high #morning #710 #cloud9

♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

 

On Tuesday, Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks made her TikTok debut, sharing a brief video in which she sits on a bench in front of a grand piano while singing along to “Dreams” while lacing up a pair of roller skates. On the floor sits a record player and a jug of Ocean Spray cranberry juice.

RELATED: Courteney Cox’s Daughter Coco Arquette Sounds Incredible Singing A Fleetwood Mac Song

“Afternoon vibe. Lace ’em up!” wrote Nicks in the caption.

@stevienicks

Afternoon vibe. Lace ’em up! #Dreams #FleetwoodMac #CranberryDreams @420doggface208

♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

Previously, Nicks’ bandmate Mick Fleetwood shared his own video, swigging cranberry juice as he recreated Apodaca’s TikTok video.

@mickfleetwood

@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different. #Dreams #CranberryDreams #FleetwoodMac

♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

Click to View Gallery

Things You Didn’t Know About Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP