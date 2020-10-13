Kate Hudson & Gwyneth Paltrow Name Names To Identify Their Worst Onscreen Kisses

Kate Hudson joined Gwyneth Paltrow on her “Goop” podcast this week, and the two actresses had some tea to spill about their best and worst onscreen kisses.

Interestingly enough, the actresses singled out two of their most iconic co-stars as their worst.

“Honestly, I feel like I kind of haven’t had the best kissers,” Hudson told Paltrow. “I feel like I should have had better ones.”

Paltrow then asked Hudson about Matthew McConaughey, Hudson’s co-star in “Fool’s Gold” and “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days”.

“Every time I kiss McConaughey, I mean, it’s like there’s just something happening and there’s like snot or wind,” Hudson admitted.

“Like when we were kissing, like, in the end of ‘Fool’s Gold’, we’re like in the ocean, we had the plane crash, he just had snot all over his face,” she explained.

For her part, Paltrow identified her “Avengers”/”Iron Man” co-star Robert Downey Jr. as providing her worst kiss, albeit for a different reason.

“With Robert, like, when I kissed him, I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,” Paltrow said. “This is literally like kissing my brother.’”

Fans can hear more in the latest Goop” podcast.