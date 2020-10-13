Rihanna Joins Forbes List Of America’s Richest Self-Made Women

Forbes has unveiled its 2020 list of America’s wealthiest self-made women.

Topping the list for the third consecutive year is roofing entrepreneur Diane Hendricks, co-founder of ABC Supply, one of America’s largest wholesale distributors of roofing, siding and windows, whose net worth now exceeds $8 billion.

There were also numerous entertainers on the list. A significant new entrant was Rihanna, whose Fenty Beauty line boasted an estimated $600 million in sales for 2019.

Thanks to that and her new Savage x Fenty lingerie line, Rihanna made her debut on the list at #33, with an estimated net worth of $600 million.

Another newbie on the list is “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star Kris Jenner, whose net worth of $190 million comes from her 10-per-cent “momager” cut of all her daughters’ vastly profitable business ventures. Jenner makes her debut on the list at #92.

Returning to the Forbes list this year are Oprah Winfrey at ninth place (with a net worth of $2.9 billion), while Kim Kardashian landed at #24 (net worth: $780 million) and her little sister Kylie Jenner took #29 with a net worth of $700 million.

Other famous faces making the 2020 list: Madonna (#40, net worth of $550 million); Céline Dion (#51, net worth of $455 million); and Beyoncé (#55, net worth of $420 million).

For the complete list — which also includes such entertainers as Ellen DeGeneres, Barbra Streisand, Reese Witherspoon, Serena Williams, Taylor Swift and more — can be found right here.