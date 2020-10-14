Demi Lovato Releases Political Ballad ‘Commander In Chief’

Demi Lovato is using her voice and her platform to take a stand. The songstress released a powerful, politically-charged new song on Tuesday in an effort to rock the vote and promote civic engagement across the nation.

The song, “Commander In Chief”, touches on many of the events that have taken place throughout the tumultuous year, and serves as a condemnation of injustice, intolerance and social apathy.

“We were taught when we were young/ If we fight for what’s right there won’t be justice for just some/ We won’t give up, stand our ground/ We’ll be in the streets while you’re bunkering down,” Lovato belts in the evocative tune. “Loud and proud, best believe/ We’ll still take knee/ while you’re Commander in Chief.”

Produced by GRAMMY-winner Finneas — and written by a collective of influential creative powerhouses including Lovato, Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter, and Eren Cannata — the song comes just a few weeks before the U.S. 2020 presidential election on Nov. 3.

The singer is also sharing information on how to make a voting plan and use your voice as part of her effort to galvanize the passions of Americans seeking change.

Lovato will be performing the provocative, politically-charged anthem live when she takes the stage at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14. A music video is expected to drop immediately following her debut TV performance of the new song.

Lovato recently spoke to CNN about the track and its message.

“There’s been so many times that I’ve wanted to write the President a letter or sit down with him and ask him these questions,” she shared. “And then I thought, I don’t really actually want to do that and I thought one way that I could do that is writing a song and releasing it for the whole world to hear and then he has to answer those questions to everybody and not just me.”

She added of encouraging her fans to to vote, “We have to turn up and vote because it’s so important that our voices are heard. And, honestly, for me, whether you are a Republican or Democrat, just get out and vote.”

Demi Lovato discusses “Commander in Chief” aimed at President Donald Trump in new @CNN interview. pic.twitter.com/ibWDsAdyPm — Demi Lovato Team (@DemiTeamTR) October 14, 2020

Lovato went on to say of whether she’s bothered Trump might take aim at her on Twitter, “Bring it on. Prove to them you’re exactly who I said you are in the song. Just do it, go for it.”

The musician then said of her decision to be politically outspoken, “You’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t. You can list Taylor Swift as a perfect example of that exact saying… for years she got trashed because she wasn’t taking a stance and wasn’t standing up for these rights and she kind of took a back seat and now she’s become very political and there are people that are unhappy with that too.

“It’s just, like, you have to live what feels authentic to you. To me, that’s using my platform to speak out about the things that I see that are wrong.”

Election Day is November 3, 2020.

