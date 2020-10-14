Kristen Bell Opens Up About Husband Dax Shepard’s Relapse: ‘He’s Doing Really Great’

Kristen Bell speaks out about her husband Dax Shepard’s recent relapse announcement during an appearance on Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Shepard revealed he had relapsed with painkillers after being sober for 16 years on a recent episode of his podcast “Armchair Expert”, titled “Day 7”, because he’d been sober for seven days at that point.

Bell tells DeGeneres, “He is actually doing really great. Everybody is up against their own demons. Sometimes it’s anxiety and depression. Sometimes it’s substance abuse.”

The actress continues, “The thing I love most about Dax is that he was able to tell me and tell us and say, ‘We need a different plan.’ We have a plan: if he has to take medication for any reason, I have to administer it. But he was like, ‘We need a stronger plan.’

“‘I was faltering,’ ” Bell goes on to say of what Shepard told her. “‘I have to do some sort of emotional work to figure out why I wanted to use again.'”

Bell also says Shepard is “addicted to growth.”

“He’s addicted to evolving,” Bell adds of one of the many reasons she admires her husband, whom she married in 2013. “He was like, ‘I don’t want to risk this family and I did, so let’s put new things in place to make sure it doesn’t happen again.'”

Bell tells DeGeneres how she and Shepard are “going back to therapy” and that she will continue to support him 100 per cent.

“I will continue to stand by him because he’s very, very worth it,” she shares.

Bell’s “Ellen” appearance also sees her discuss the recent passing of her dog, Barbara, as well as her daughters’ idea of a well-balanced breakfast.

Plus, in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Bell and DeGeneres play a game of “Drawer Dash” and raise $10,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, courtesy of Shutterfly.

