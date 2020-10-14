Alex Trebek Surprised By Rare ‘Final Jeopardy!’ Moment

“Jeopardy!” fans witnessed a rare moment on the hit show on Tuesday.

Viewers watched as returning champ Kevin Walsh, a 48-year-old story analyst from Burbank, California, made it to “Final Jeopardy!” alone, making him the first to do so since March 12, 2015, when contestant Kristin Sausville found herself competing against no one in the last round.

Walsh’s fellow players Natt Supab and Alex Switzky ended the game in negative territory, meaning they were ineligible to compete further, TVLine reported.

Host Alex Trebek said, “The stage looks like a very lonely place right now. I cannot recall the last time we had only one player in ‘Final Jeopardy!’”

Walsh was given the Literary Pronouns clue: “Thanks to a horror film, this novel returned to the bestseller lists in 2017, some 30 years after reaching No. 1.”

“You wrote down your response so quickly,” Trebek said, before revealing Walsh had the answer correct with “What is ‘It’?”

Walsh, who is this season’s first four-day winner, has nabbed a total of $81,700 in earnings so far.