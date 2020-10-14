Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Begs: ‘Don’t Cancel Halloween’

Elvira is back!

This week, actress Cassandra Peterson, better known to fans as the iconic horror movie TV host Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, released a new Halloween-themed music video.

The song, set to the tune of Madonna’s “Holiday”, has Elvira begging “Don’t Cancel Halloween”.

“I’m the Queen of Halloween/COVID-19 ruined everything/If they cancel Halloween/’cause we’re still in quarantine,” she sings. “It would make me so mad/It would suck/It would suck so bad.”

Elvira originally came to television as the host of the horror movie program “Elvira’s Movie Macabre” in 1981, rapidly gaining attention and going on to star in the feature film “Elvira: Mistress of the Dark”.

The character, as played by Peterson, has since starred in a sequel film, a TV revival in 2010, and another on Hulu in 2014.