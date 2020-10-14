James Van Der Beek Reveals ‘Drastic Changes’ That Led To Texas Move

James Van Der Beek is addressing his family’s surprise move to Texas at the end of September.

Van Der Beek revealed that a string of tragedies motivated the family’s fresh start, writing on Instagram:

His mother Melinda Van Der Beek died in July following his wife Kimberly’s miscarriage in June. The actor was eliminated from “Dancing With The Stars” during the semifinals in November.

He concludes, “All of that led to some drastic changes in our lives, and dreams, and priorities… and landed us here. Overflowing with profound gratitude today.”

The actor and his wife have five children together: Gwendolyn, 2, Emilia, 4, Annabel Leah, 6, Joshua, 8, and Olivia, 9.