Mel C: The Spice Girls Could Reunite For Another Tour Next Year

Mel C is up for another Spice Girls reunion.

The singer appeared on Wednesday’s “Lorraine” and told the host she would love nothing more than to get the girls back together to celebrate their 25th anniversary next year.

Mel shared, ”It would be rude not to! We had the most incredible year last year, playing stadiums and we have got to do it again. We talk about it all the time.

“Of course, this year has thrown everything into chaos, I think a lot of the big artists that were planning to perform this year will move to next year, so sadly it probably will delay the Spice Girls getting back on stage, but I’m doing everything within my power to make that happen.”

Mel added of the incredible bond the group have: “We appreciate each other now more than ever.

“We love each other and drive each other mad in equal measures, but we’re like family. It’s just one of those situations.”

She also said she thought it would be a “perfect time” to release a biopic on the group’s success.

Mel’s comments come after the Spice Girls toured the U.K. and Ireland, without Victoria Beckham, in 2019.

The girls last performed as a five-piece at the 2012 London Olympics.