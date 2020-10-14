Whoopi Goldberg Reveals She Almost Missed Out On Her Iconic ‘Ghost’ Role Until Patrick Swayze Stepped In

Whoopi Goldberg almost did not land her award-winning role in the 1990 classic “Ghost”.

The 64-year-old actress tells Naomi Campbell on the “No Filter With Naomi” YouTube series her persona was considered ‘too big’ for the film.

“Every Black woman and their mother went to this audition. Women got out of the grave for this audition,” a friend told Goldberg at lunch.

When the actress asked her agent about the role, they told her, “They don’t want you. They think that your persona is too big and will take people out of the movie.”

Goldberg was surprised and responded, “Not that I’m comparing myself but Marlon Brando is big. They’re a big character.”

The response was disappointing, but she moved on with other work until she received a phone call.

“I was called up and told, ‘Remember that movie they didn’t want you for? They’ve hired Patrick Swayze, Patrick wanted to know why they hadn’t come to you,'” Goldberg explained. “‘They told him you would take people out of the movie.'”

Swayze defended her right to audition and said, “I’m not saying yes to this piece until we know she’s not the right person because this is ridiculous. She’s perfect.”

She recalled with a laugh, “I’d never met him but he was a fan!”

The two hit it off immediately when they met, laughing and talking for two hours.

“You never know who’s watching, you never know who remembers something about you. That was another great lesson,” Goldberg said of the whole experience.

“Ghost” was a critical and box office success earning the actress the Oscar, the Golden Globe, and the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress.