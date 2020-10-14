Stevie Nicks Talks Harry Styles Friendship And Her Battle With Insomnia: ‘I Need Therapy’

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Stevie Nicks discusses her struggle with insomnia in a new interview with Vogue.

The 72-year-old admits her rock-goddess lifestyle has meant she’s gone to bed late over the years; despite being holed up in her Santa Monica home over lockdown, she still struggles to sleep.

“It used to be I could sleep from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” she shares. “Now I don’t go to sleep until 8 a.m. I need therapy, or I need someone to hit me on the head with a hammer.”

Nicks also talks about her close friendship with Harry Styles in the interview, telling the publication how the One Direction star called a couple of times during quarantine to see if she needed anything.

“He is an amazing man,” Nicks says of Styles, who was on hand to induct her into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for a second time last year.

The musician continues, “He’s so talented, he is a really, really great artist, and he’s so funny. He could actually have a TV show, like James Corden or Johnny Carson – he could do that. When you’re with Harry Styles, you’re not with a famous person, he’s just Harry.”