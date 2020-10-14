Kathie Lee Gifford Makes Hoda Kotb Reveal Her Least Favourite ‘Today’ Guest

Hoda Kotb has had some bad guests on her show, but one takes the cake.

On Tuesday, the “Today” anchor appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” alongside her former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford.

“Hi, Hoda, mama! I’m back and I’m going to cause some trouble,” Gifford said. “Who do you think was my least favourite guest of all time? And I bet it was yours, too.”

Kotb immediately guessed Frank Sinatra Jr.

“It was the worst guest we’ve ever had, bar none,” Kotb laughed. “He came for his book — he had a book he was promoting — and he didn’t want to talk about it so we didn’t say anything! It was so weird.”

Check out the 2015 interview below:

“WWHL” host Andy Cohen also chimed in with his own bad guest experience, bringing up actress Tina Louise.

“She didn’t want to talk about ‘Gilligan’s Island’!” he recalled. “And I was like, ‘Well, I don’t know where to go with this.'”