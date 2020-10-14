Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Shania Twain With ‘No One Needs To Know’ Cover

Everyone needs to know about Kelly Clarkson’s new Shania Twain cover.

Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” was injected with a little country spirit from one of Canada’s greatest exports. Clarkson and her house band covered Twain’s “No One Needs to Know” on the popular “Kellyoke” segment.

“No One Needs to Know” was released by Twain in 1996 as the sixth single from her diamond-certified and Grammy-winning sophomore album, The Woman in Me. The song topped country charts in Canada and the U.S.

Clarkson has done countless covers since “The Kelly Clarkson Show” premiered, including Tegan and Sara’s “Closer”, Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now”, and Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire”.