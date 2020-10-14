Pedro Pascal Talks Keeping His Face Hidden In ‘The Mandalorian’ And Taking On ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Pedro Pascal is all right going incognito.

The star of “The Mandalorian” is on the cover of the new Variety, and in it he talks playing the bounty hunter in the “Star Wars” universe, as well as taking on “Wonder Woman 1984”.

Talking about his decision to star in “The Mandalorian” despite the audience never getting to see his face, Pascal says, “I hope this doesn’t sound like me fashioning myself like I’m, you know, so smart, but I agreed to do this [show] because the impression I had when I had my first meeting was that this is the next big s**t.”

He adds, “I mean, come on, there isn’t a face! If you want to say, ‘You’re the silhouette’ — which is also a team effort — then, yeah. Can we just cut the s**t and talk about the Child [Baby Yoda]?”

Pascal also shares what it was like seeing the Baby Yoda puppet for the first time.

“Literally, my eyes following left to right, up and down, and, boom, Baby Yoda close to the end of the first episode,” he recalls. “That was when I was like, ‘Oh, yep, that’s a winner!’”

On being offered a villain’s role in the “Wonder Woman” sequel, Pascal says, “It was a f**king offer. I wasn’t really grasping that Patty [Jenkins] wanted to talk to me about a part that I was going to play, not a part that I needed to get. I wasn’t able to totally accept that.”