Neil Patrick Harris Celebrates Twins’ Milestone Birthday

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are celebrating a special day.
Harris took to social media on Tuesday to celebrate a milestone birthday for his children, Harper Burtka-Harris and Gideon Burtka-Harris.
View this post on Instagram
Double Digits! Today, Harper and Gideon turn ten years old. Ten years! This last decade has absolutely whizzed by – and I’ve loved it. I’ve never felt more tired and broken down, nor more awake and alive. My parenting skills are both terrible and amazing. Having children makes you grow in a thousand different directions, and I am just so thankful to my kids for all of it (and to @dbelicious for his unstoppable, handsome, tireless devotion and commitment to being a parent). Kind, smart, clever, hilarious, savvy, intuitive, ingenious – they are my absolute prides and joys. I love them with every ounce of my being. #grateful
"Double Digits! Today, Harper and Gideon turn ten years old," NPH captioned the post. "Ten years! This last decade has absolutely whizzed by – and I've loved it. I've never felt more tired and broken down, nor more awake and alive."
Take a trip down memory lane and see NPH’s tweet in 2010 announcing the birth of his twins.
Babies!! On 10/12, Gideon Scott and Harper Grace entered the Burtka-Harris fold. All of us are happy, healthy, tired, and a little pukey.
— Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) October 15, 2010