Neil Patrick Harris Celebrates Twins’ Milestone Birthday

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are celebrating a special day.

RELATED: Paris Hilton Plans On Having ‘A Boy And Girl’ Twins

Harris took to social media on Tuesday to celebrate a milestone birthday for his children, Harper Burtka-Harris and Gideon Burtka-Harris.

“Double Digits! Today, Harper and Gideon turn ten years old,” NPH captioned the post. “Ten years! This last decade has absolutely whizzed by – and I’ve loved it. I’ve never felt more tired and broken down, nor more awake and alive.”

RELATED: Kristen Wiig And Fiancé Avi Rothman Welcome Twins, Born Via Surrogate

Take a trip down memory lane and see NPH’s tweet in 2010 announcing the birth of his twins.