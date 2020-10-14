Glenn Close & Amy Adams Are A Mother And Daughter At Odds In ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Trailer

You better bring a tissue along for this one.

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for “Hillbilly Elegy”, based on the bestselling memoir by J.D. Vance and directed by Ron Howard.

Glenn Close and Amy Adams star in the film as a mother and daughter at odds in the world of Appalachian Ohio.

“J.D. Vance (Gabriel Basso), a former Marine from southern Ohio and current Yale Law student, is on the verge of landing his dream job when a family crisis forces him to return to the home he’s tried to forget,” the official description reads. “J.D. must navigate the complex dynamics of his Appalachian family, including his volatile relationship with his mother Bev (Adams), who’s struggling with addiction.”

“Fuelled by memories of his grandmother Mamaw (Close), the resilient and whip-smart woman who raised him, J.D. comes to embrace his family’s indelible imprint on his own personal journey.”

The generational drama also stars Haley Bennett, Freida Pinto, Bo Hopkins, and Owen Asztalos.

“Hillbilly Elegy” opens in select theatres next month, and hits Netflix November 24.