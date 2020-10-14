Milla Jovovich Stars In Action-Packed Trailer For Video-Game Movie ‘Monster Hunter’

The new trailer for the video-game movie adaptation “Monster Hunter” has been released.

The action-packed teaser features Milla Jovovich, who also starred in “Resident Evil”, as Captain Natalie Artemis, a member of a United Nations military team.

The synopsis reads, “A portal transports Lt. Artemis and an elite unit of soldiers to a strange world where powerful monsters rule with deadly ferocity.

“Faced with relentless danger, the team encounters a mysterious hunter who may be their only hope to find a way home.”

The “Monster Hunter” franchise is a series of fantasy-themed action role-playing video games that started with the game “Monster Hunter” for PlayStation 2, released in 2004.

It’s Japanese company Capcom’s second bestselling video game after “Resident Evil”.

See more in the trailer for the film, directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, above.

“Monster Hunter” is set to hit theatres in December.