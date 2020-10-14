The ‘Fast Times At Ridgemont High’ House Is For Sale

One lucky new homeowner can recreate the iconic pool scenes from “Fast Times At Ridgemont High”.

The San Fernando Valley, California, home that served as the backdrop for Amy Heckerling’s classic 1982 teen flick with Phoebe Cates, Judge Reinhold, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Sean Penn, and Nicolas Cage is up for sale fo the first time in 20 years. Some of the film’s more memorable moments were filmed at the home’s pool and bathroom.

The 1,250-square-foot, three-bedroom home is on the market for US$739,999 and features a landscaped yard with the famous pool, two wooden decks, hardwood floors, and a bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub. Realtor Olga Stanoff of Pinnacle Estate Properties has the listing with additional photos of the property on her site.

The film recently made headlines with a star-studded live table-read for charity featuring Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, and Jimmy Kimmel.

