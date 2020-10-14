Khloé Kardashian Admits Fitness Routine With Kids Helps Her Mental Health During Pandemic

Khloé Kardashian is keeping up with her fitness regimen during the pandemic and making it a family affair.

“I definitely think because of my fitness journey and already having such a regimented schedule when it comes to working out, it kind of kept me sane during these crazy times,” she tells Refinery29.

She is not just working out by herself, however, she is incorporating her daughter in her routine.

“I had to learn to adapt by doing mommy-daughter workouts. [True] is obviously not working out, but it’s things like me putting her in a wagon and sprinting up a hill. I belted a wagon to my waist because I don’t have any help. We’re all just trying to figure it out,” the star explains.

She wants to lead by example for her kids when it comes to a healthy lifestyle.

“I want to show my daughter, by example, that there are healthy ways to be active every day. You don’t have to be so rigid in the gym,” she says. “I like to work out early, it just sets the tone for the rest of my day, it makes me want to eat better and be active and healthy. By her seeing me like this, I hope she’s active and takes care of herself.”