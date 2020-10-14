Ally Brooke Says Fifth Harmony Had Option To Replace Camila Cabello With A Popular Singer: ‘She’s At The Top Now’

Fifth Harmony could have looked very different following Camila Cabello’s departure.

RELATED: Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Debuts New Solo Single ’50ft.’

Cabello left the group in 2016, leaving Fifth Harmony as a quartet. In Ally Brooke’s new book, Finding Your Harmony: Drema Big, Have Faith and Achieve More Than You Can Imagine, she reveals the group had an option to bring in a new member.

“There were a lot of different ideas floating around,” she wrote, reports PopCrave. “But the four of us decided, ‘Hey. We think it would be odd to all of a sudden bring someone.’ The four of us have a history, and we know what we went through together. We know our journey. We know each other. We felt like there was no question that we should continue on as we were.”

“I don’t know if I can share, but one would’ve been really cool,” Brooke teased. “She’s at the top now, and everybody loves her. I love her. That wasn’t what we felt like would be right for our group, even though we love this other singer, and she’s awesome. She probably wouldn’t have accepted anyways because she probably would’ve said the same thing.”

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Burns Fifth Harmony At The MTV VMAs

Fifth Harmony announced on Dec. 18, 2016 that they would press forward as a four-piece group. On March 19, 2018, the foursome announced their decision to take an indefinite hiatus to pursue solo projects.