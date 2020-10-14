‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley Addresses Rumours Swirling Around Her Season, How She’s Feeling About It Finally Being On Air & More

Clare Crawley discusses all things “Bachelorette” with former stars of the show Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin on the latest episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour”.

Crawley, who has had everybody talking of her departure from the show despite it’s not having aired, addresses the ensuing rumours and how exactly she “blew up” “The Bachelorette”.

Of the rumours surrounding the show, which now airs Tuesdays, “It’s one of those where I’ve heard some of the rumours and I’m like, ‘Let them spin out, let them spin around,’ because there’s so much that happens that I’m like, ‘I can’t believe that that didn’t get out.’ People think they know what’s going on, but…”

Crawley is nevertheless “proud” her season is finally out there.

“It’s almost a sense of like ‘I did that,’ it’s so incredibly challenging and hard and exhausting to go through this process emotionally, physically. But to be able to come out the other end and be like, ‘I did that for myself,'” she continues.

“This whole thing… it gets to be me and my story, it’s not just a segment here, a pop in there.”

She explains, when asked the question on everybody’s lips: “How did you blow up ‘The Bachelorette’?”: “I said what I wanted to say, I did what I wanted to do, I followed my heart, I followed my gut. I didn’t let anybody tell me what to do because I know what’s best for myself.

“That’s why I can literally look back and say I have no regrets, because I wasn’t talked into or even encouraged to do something that I didn’t want to do.”

ET learned in August that Crawley’s time as Bachelorette had come to an end after she fell for one of her contestants roughly two weeks into filming. Tayshia Adams was brought in as a new lead.