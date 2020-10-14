Fall In Love With Tessa Thompson And Nnamdi Asomugha This Christmas In ‘Sylvie’s Love’ Trailer

Jazz, the golden age of television and romance come together in “Sylvie’s Love”.

Amazon released the trailer for their new original movie on Wednesday.

The romance stars Tessa Thompson as record store worker Sylvie who dreams of working in Television and Nnamdi Asomugha as aspiring jazz saxophonist Robert in 1957.

The two bond over their shared passion and fall in love. The film follows the couple as life takes them down different roads and back together again when their paths cross again years later.

Photo: Amazon

The movie is written and directed by Eugene Ashe.

The film’s cast also includes Aja Naomi King, Jemima Kirke, Tone Bell, Alano Miller, along with Wendi Mclendon-Covey and Eva Longoria.

“Sylvie’s Love” will stream on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 25.