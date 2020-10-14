A New Chapter Begins In First Trailer For ‘This Is Us’ Season 5

It’s a new era, and “This Is Us” is here to address things head-on.

On Wednesday, the first trailer dropped for “This Is Us” season 5, teasing a number of plot lines, as well as a hint at how the show will deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trailer features only brief glimpses at new footage, given that the show only began filming a few weeks ago.

“I think it’s time we start a new chapter,” Mandy Moore’s Rebecca tells Hannah Zeile’s Kate.

Fans also get a look at a 40th birthday party for Sterling K. Brown’s Randall.

In one of the more striking moments, reflecting the world’s new reality, Justin Hartley’s Kevin can be seen getting into a car while wearing a mask.

Finally, the trailer ends with Kevin opening his door to find Randall standing there, bringing back memories of their blowout fight in the finale of season 4.

“This Is Us” season 5 premieres with a two-hour episode on Oct. 27.