Ariana Grande Says ‘I Can’t Wait To Give You My Album This Month’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Ariana Grande. Photo: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Ariana Grande will have a new album out in the next two weeks.

Grande took the less is more approach when abruptly announcing her new album in the most nonchalant manner possible. On Wednesday, Grande took to Twitter and simply announced: “I can’t wait to give you my new album this month.”

The tweet blew up immediately and has generated more than 230,000 likes, 66,000 quote tweets and 59,000 retweets in approximately 30 minutes after it was published.

Grande has not released a full-length project since Thank U, Next on Feb. 2, 2019. That project was her fourth chart-topping album and produced singles like “7 Rings” and the titular “Thank U, Next”. Grande has released two songs thus far this year: “Stuck with U” with Justin Bieber and “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga.

Fans were understandably enthusiastic about the news.

