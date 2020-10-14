Katherine Heigl And Sarah Chalke Are Best Friends Through The Decades In ‘Firefly Lane’ Trailer

True friendship is forever.

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for the new series “Firefly Lane”, starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke.

Based on the novel by Kristin Hannah, of unlikely friends Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke) who meet at the age of 14.

“Tully is the brash and bold girl you can’t ignore, while Kate is the mousy shy girl you never notice. But when a tragedy brings them together, they are bonded for life — forever inseparable best friends,” the official description reads.

“Together they experience thirty years of ups and downs — triumphs and disappointments, heartbreak and joy, and a love triangle that strains their friendship. One goes on to fabulous wealth and fame, the other chooses marriage and motherhood — but through the decades, their bond remains — until it faces the ultimate test.”

Created by Maggie Friedman, the series also stars Ben Lawson, Ali Skovbye, Roan Curtis, Yael Yurman and Beau Garrett.

“Firefly Lane” premieres in 2021.