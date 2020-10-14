Sandra Oh Talks Animated Movie ‘Over The Moon’ And Whether She’ll Return To ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ For Finale

Fans shouldn’t hold their breath for the return of Cristina Yang on “Grey’s Anatomy”.

Sandra Oh tells ET Canada she’s not likely to reprise her role on the long-running medical drama anytime soon.

“I’m extremely grateful that you’re asking me that question because if that means that people are still invested and interested in Cristina Yang, a character who I left six years ago…then I’m really grateful for it,” she says, ruling out the reappearance of Dr. Yang in the eventual series finale. “There are so many new projects and I’m a different person so I’d have to say ‘no.'”

One of those new projects she’s, well, over the moon about is the upcoming Netflix animated feature film “Over The Moon”.

The movie tells the story of a young Chinese girl who builds a rocket in an attempt to meet a mythical moon goddess. Oh voices one of the film’s characters, alongside a voice cast that includes Ken Jeong, Kimiko Glenn, John Cho, Margaret Cho, Phillipa Soo and Ruthie Ann Miles.

For the Canadian actress, getting to be a part of a story that focuses on a young girl interested in science and technology was part of the allure.

“I’m so happy to see this in numerous animated films. That the idea of what it is to be a girl is changing,” she tells ET Canada. “You know one of the ways that you’re going to figure out how to solve your problems is not relying on some boy. It’s like you’re going to rely on yourself.”

Looking back and reflecting on her acting career, Oh says that she’s been surprised to find herself connecting through people via her television roles on “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Killing Eve”.

“I wanted to connect to people,” she says of her early acting goals. “You know being a performer it’s like this deep — it’s almost like sense of purpose… you’re able to feel a fundamental energy which is connection but I did not realize that it would most be in television,” she says, adding that her “relationship with television has reached the widest audience possible.”

“Over The Moon” arrives on Netflix on Oct. 23.