Kate Middleton Meets Bereaved Families To Discuss Baby Loss During Emotional Charity Visit

Kate Middleton visited a London research centre Wednesday to hear about the work that national charity Tommy’s is doing to reduce rates of miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who shares children Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, with Prince William, donned a blue floral face mask for the outing, which she wore with a white lab coat over a navy blue Emilia Wickstead dress.

The visit comes during Baby Loss Awareness Week, which aims to provide connection, recognition and commemoration for bereaved parents, in addition to increasing a national understanding of the impact of pregnancy and baby loss.

Credit: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool/CP Images

RELATED: Kate Middleton Chats With University Of Derby Students About The Impact Of COVID-19

Tommy’s funds pioneering medical research to discover the causes of baby loss and helps women at every stage of their pregnancy journey, supporting them and their partners with expert information and care.

The Duchess visited the Institute of Reproductive and Development Biology at Imperial College London, which is part of Tommy’s National Centre for Miscarriage Research.

Credit: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool/CP Images

At the centre’s laboratories she met with medical experts to hear about their groundbreaking work to understand the science behind baby loss in order to prevent it.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Enjoys Outdoor Fun With Group Of Scouts

Kate was also told about COVID-19 trials that are currently taking place at the research centre, which aim to better understand the risks of the virus to pregnant women and their babies.

She then heard first-hand from families about their experiences of baby loss and the lasting impact it has had on their lives.

Credit: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool/CP Images

Staff from Tommy’s and Sands – which is a charity that provides support to bereaved parents – talked about the importance of emotional support for the whole family and the practical help they offer to anyone affected.

The royal later met children who have been born thanks to the specialist care at Tommy’s research clinics.