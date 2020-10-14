Reba McEntire To Star In ‘Fried Green Tomatoes’ TV Series

Welcome back to the Whistle Stop Café.

On Wednesday, Variety reported that Reba McEntire is set to star in a new “Fried Green Tomatoes” TV series, with legendary creator Norman Lear as executive producer.

The planned hour-long drama will be a modernization of the original by Fannie Flagg, following the descendants of the original characters.

McEntire will play Idgie Threadgoode, who returns to Whistle Stop after a decade away, confronted by her estranged daughter, the café falling apart and a big life-changing secret.

The novel Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whist Stop Café was first published in 1987. It was adapted into an Oscar-nominated film in 1991 starring Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy, Mary Stuart Masterson, Mary-Louise Parker and Cicely Tyson.