While On ‘My Next Guest’ Lizzo Tells David Letterman ‘Change Is Painful’ But She’s Hopeful For The Future

Lizzo admits that at one point, she lost all hope of change for America.

“I remember there was a murder of a young Black person, unarmed in Minneapolis down the street from my house, his name is Jamar Clark,” the singer explains while appearing on Netflix’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman”. “I wrote this song called ‘My Skin’ and I was very like ‘we got to make a change.'”

As people took to the streets to protest, the narrative around Clark’s death changed. “People politicized it. How can you politicize the murder of a child?” she asks. “And I was so numb, that I lost all hope for any type of change in this country.”

Clark was shot by the Minneapolis police in 2015.

“As a Black citizen of this country, I’ve been heartbroken by the way that we’ve been treated and seen my entire life,” she says.

The way that George Floyd’s death in June mobilized people, however, has given Lizzo hope.

“Change is painful and I think you have to sign yourself up for that. This time, I saw something different, I saw the sudden allyship of young white people, which I had never seen,” she says. “And I also saw people in the news realize that it’s more than just a hashtag and a moment and us complaining and that it’s real systemic poison.”

The episode of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” featuring Lizzo airs on Netflix on Oct. 21.