Billie Eilish Shares Her Epic Response To Body Shaming Trolls

Billie Eilish isn’t letting body-shamers get the best of her.

The “Bad Guy” singer, 18, shut down trolls with a series of Instagram posts on Tuesday after catching wind of some hate on Twitter.

It all started when a troll shared a paparazzi photo of Eilish wearing a tank top and shorts instead of her signature “baggy clothes.” “In 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30’s wine mom body,” the post read.

Eilish seemingly responded to the post with a video of herself walking by her five Grammys. At end of the of clip she looked at the camera and give her fans a cheeky wink.

She later shared a body-positive video by Chizi Duru. “Y’all gotta start normalizing real bodies, OK?” Duru says in the clip. “Not everybody has a wagon behind them, OK? Guts are normal—they’re normal. Boobs sag, especially after breastfeeding. Instagram isn’t real.”

Following the troll’s post, fellow star Kat Dennings took to Twitter and told the body shammers to “f**k right off.”

“Anyone reacting to @billieeilish having a normal body has to take a hard look at themselves,” the “Dollface” actress tweeted. “As someone who looked exactly like that at her age, it’d be nice for this unhealthy nonsense to f–k right off. She’s beautiful and normal goodbye!”

Anyone reacting to @billieeilish having a normal body has to take a hard look at themselves. As someone who looked exactly like that at her age, it’d be nice for this unhealthy nonsense to fuck right off. She’s beautiful and normal goodbye! — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) October 14, 2020

Eilish’s fans also came to the singer’s defense.

“Body-shaming Billie Eilish is the main reason she wears baggy clothes. This s–t is just weird and objectively wrong. She looks beautiful and most importantly, healthy. Let people develop confidence,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “To anyone who is body shaming Billie Eilish please stop putting unrealistic beauty standards on women. She doesn’t deserve that and no one else deserves that either. Billie is and will always be beautiful please stop judging her.”

Eilish has previously opened up about her clothing choices with Calvin Klein in 2019, explaining, “I never want the world to know everything about me. I mean, that’s why I wear big, baggy clothes—nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know? Nobody can be like, ‘Oh, she’s slim-thick. She’s not slim-thick. She’s got a flat a**. She’s got a fat a**.’ No one can say any of that because they don’t know.”