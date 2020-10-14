‘Last Man Standing’ To Air Final Season In 2021

“Last Man Standing” is gearing up to air its final season.

The sitcom, led by Tim Allen, will air the finale season, season nine, in early 2021.

The series will have run a total of 194 episodes by its finale over two networks. It originally aired on ABC for six seasons before being axed and later picked up by Fox in 2018.

Allen and the rest of the cast, including Nancy Travis, Kaitlyn Dever, Amanda Fuller, Molly McCook, Héctor Elizondo and more, are reportedly heading back to set for season nine’s production this week.

“I’ve been one lucky dude to have been part of ‘Last Man Standing’,” Allen said of the news. “I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near decade of work. As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done. We had all considered to end the show after last season, but together with Fox, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye. I’m looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season.”

“It has been an honour to be home for Tim Allen and ‘Last Man Standing’,” added Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, for Fox Entertainment. “Millions of families have long enjoyed the show because, perhaps, they see themselves in the Baxters. The loyal affection they’ve shown proves just how much this series has meant to them. On behalf of everyone at Fox, a big, big thank you to ‘Last Man Standing’’s brilliant cast, led by Tim, Nancy and Héctor, as well as its writers and crew, headed by showrunner Kevin Abbott. We’ll be rooting them on throughout the season as they conclude what has been an impressive run.”

Season nine is set to premiere in January 2021.