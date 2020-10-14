How Miley Cyrus Learned About Dolly Parton’s Christmas Album: ‘She Faxed Me’

Dolly Parton has an outdated way of keeping in touch with Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus recently appeared on “The Graham Norton Show” and told the host how she came to be part of Parton’s new Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas.

“She faxed me,” Cyrus explained. “So, she gets upset when you don’t respond. And it’s like, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t… I don’t even know,'” the singer continued. “Half the people watching your show might not even know what a fax machine is.”