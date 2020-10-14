How Miley Cyrus Learned About Dolly Parton’s Christmas Album: ‘She Faxed Me’

Dolly Parton has an outdated way of keeping in touch with Miley Cyrus.
Cyrus recently appeared on “The Graham Norton Show” and told the host how she came to be part of Parton’s new Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas.
RELATED: Dolly Parton Looks Back At Her 11 Most Iconic Looks For ‘Vogue’
“She faxed me,” Cyrus explained. “So, she gets upset when you don’t respond. And it’s like, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t… I don’t even know,'” the singer continued. “Half the people watching your show might not even know what a fax machine is.”
“Because my dad also — my dad has two Blackberries, from like, 2005, and he says two Blackberries equal an iPhone. Which is not true,” Cyrus dished. “But he’s also one of those.”
RELATED: Dolly Parton In Talks To Pose For Playboy ‘If It’s In Good Taste’
A Holly Dolly Christmas dropped on Oct. 2 and included a duet with Michael Buble and appearances by Billy Ray Cyrus and Willie Nelson.
“Only for Dolly Parton do you sing a Christmas carol in July. But she makes physical records, and so she had to get it turned in, and so I was singing about Christmas in the middle of L.A. summer,” the singer says. “And only for Dolly.”