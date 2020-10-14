Ridley Scott Lands Joaquin Phoenix For Napoleon Bonaparte Flick ‘Kitbag’

Ridley Scott is bringing Napoleon Bonaparte to the big screen with Joaquin Phoenix.

According to Deadline, “Kitbag” will focus on the life of the French military leader and emperor, played by the Oscar-winner.

“Kitbag” will detail Napoleon’s ruthless climb to emperor, his volatile relationship with his wife, Josephine, while also giving a look at his famous battles. The script is being written by Scott’s “All The Money In The World” collaborator David Scarpa.

The outlet reports the title, “Kitbag”, comes from the famous saying, “There is a general’s staff hidden in every soldier’s kitbag.”

“Kitbag” will reunite Scott and Phoenix following 2000’s “Gladiator”.

The news comes just days before Scott is set to wrap on his latest project, “The Last Duel”, starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver and Jodi Comer, in Ireland.

Scott will also start production for “Gucci” next March, the drama will star Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani alongside Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Adam Driver and Jared Leto.

Deadline says “Kitbag” production will pick up after “Gucci”.