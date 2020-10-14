Ariana Grande And Leonardo DiCaprio Among A-List Line-Up Set For ‘Don’t Look Up’

A stellar ensemble of A-list talent is coming together to star in the new Netflix movie, “Don’t Look Up”.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Says ‘I Can’t Wait To Give You My Album This Month’

Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi and Matthew Perry are among the names in the star-studded cast that has been assembled to work with director Adam McKay.

According to Deadline, “The film follows two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth.”

RELATED: Mariah Carey Teases New Christmas Collab And Fans Think That Ariana Grande Is Involved

McKay will write, direct and co-produce the comedy, which is due to be released in 2021, according to IMDb.

Up until now, DiCaprio has remained one of the few actors who has not participated in a project with Netflix.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Surprises Selena Gomez With Huge Bunch Of Ice Cream-Shaped Flowers

Meanwhile, the Oscar-winner has also signed up to star in the new Martin Scorsese film, “Killers of the Flower Moon”, set to be released in 2021.