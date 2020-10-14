‘Dexter’ Being Revived As A Limited Series

You can’t keep a good serial killer down.

That’s the takeaway from Wednesday’s announcement that Showtime is reviving “Dexter”, continuing the story of sociopathic serial murderer Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), who was raised by a cop and taught to channel his dark impulses toward killing other murderers and criminals who really deserve to die.

As The Hollywood Reporter reports, Showtime has ordered a 10-episode “Dexter” limited series, with star Hall and original showrunner Clyde Phillips (who exited after the fourth season) both on board.

The new series will pick up the storyline, which wrapped up in 2013 with Dexter going on the lam, leaving his home in Miami to become a lumberjack in the Pacific Northwest.

“Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” said Showtime president Gary Levine.

“We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series,” he added. “Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world.”

Production is slated to start in early 2021, with a plan to air the series that fall.