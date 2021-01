Julia Jones, Alano Miller & More To Join Michael C. Hall In Upcoming ‘Dexter’ Revival

You can’t keep a good serial killer down.

That’s the takeaway from November‘s announcement that Showtime is reviving “Dexter”, continuing the story of sociopathic serial murderer Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), who was raised by a cop and taught to channel his dark impulses toward killing other murderers and criminals who really deserve to die.

As The Hollywood Reporter reports, Showtime has ordered a 10-episode “Dexter” limited series, with star Hall and original showrunner Clyde Phillips (who exited after the fourth season) both on board.

The new series will pick up the storyline, which wrapped up in 2013 with Dexter going on the lam, leaving his home in Miami to become a lumberjack in the Pacific Northwest, with the official synopsis revealing it will take place 10 years after the original season finale.

“Set 10 years after Dexter Morgan went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the revival sees the character now living under an assumed name in a world away from Miami,” the synopsis reads, according to THR.

“Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” said Showtime president Gary Levine.

“We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series,” he added. “Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world.”

Phillips shared more details on the revival in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter‘s “TV’s Top 5” podcast.

“We basically do get to start from scratch,” he said. “We want this to not be “Dexter” Season 9. Ten years, or however many years, have passed by the time this will air, and the show will reflect that time passage. Insofar as the ending of the show, this will have no resemblance to how the original finale was. It’s a great opportunity to write a second finale for our show, and Showtime was very gracious about that.”

According to Phillips, star Hall is looking forward for a chance at a do-over, given how much fans hated the original finale.

“Michael is certainly aware that the ending wasn’t well-received, and I believe he was not completely satisfied with it,” Phillips added. “This is an opportunity to make that right, but that’s not why we’re doing it. We’re doing this because there is such a hunger for ‘Dexter’ out there.”

The “Dexter” revival will also add four new castmembers, with Julia Jones (“The Mandalorian”), Alano Miller (“Sylvie’s Love”), Johnny Sequoyah (“Believe”) and Jack Alcott (“The Good Lord Bird”) set to join Hall in the series.

According to Deadline, Jones will play Angela Bishop, the first Native American chief of police in her town in upstate New York. Sequoyah will portray Audrey, Bishop’s teenage daughter. Miller joins as Logan, a sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department. And Alcott will play Randall, with whom Dexter has a meaningful encounter.

Production is slated to start in early 2021, with a plan to air the series that fall.