Harrison Ford Highlights Airlink’s COVID-19 Relief Response From His California Aircraft Hangar

Harrison Ford is thanking Airlink, a disaster relief nonprofit, for all their work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor joined forces with the effort and filmed a short PSA from his own aircraft hangar in California, highlighting their life-saving essential work.

“A pilot friend made me aware of the work Airlink does and I became eager to be involved,” Ford said in the clip. “Airlink is a disaster relief nonprofit that harnesses the power of aviation to save lives and rebuild communities in the aftermath of natural and man-made disasters.”

Adding, “In the 10 years since its inception, Airlink has responded to 90 disasters, moved nearly 7,000 humanitarian aid workers, moved almost 3.5 million pounds of vital supplies, and partnered with over 130 nonprofits, saving them nearly $12 million by providing flights for their personnel and cargo, instead of paying for air transport.”

Ford also detailed what Airlink has done for COVID-19 this year, so far.

“Today Airlink is helping tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, delivering over 7.5 million items of PPE and volunteer medical responders to hard-hit fragile communities,” he explained. “It’s important work that directly results in the delivery of food, water, shelter, expert volunteers, aid workers, as well as compassion and hope for people affected by disaster. I’m proud to be part of the Airlink team and I urge you to join me in supporting their work.”

