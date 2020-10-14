Armie Hammer Goes Viral For Cheeky Comment On Timothée Chalamet’s Post

Armie Hammer has been bigging up his good friend Timothée Chalamet.

“Little Women” actor Chalamet delighted his 9.7M followers after posting a new selfie to Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The photo received over 3M likes and 100K comments, among which was a saucy reaction from “Rebecca” star Hammer.

He wrote, “OoOOOoOoooo KING S**T!!! 🍆🍆🍆💦💦💦💦💦❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥”.

Hammer has gained himself over 200K likes for the hilarious comment, almost outshining Chalamet.

The pair of actors became friends after starring as lovers in 2017’s “Call Me By Your Name”.

Hammer is well-known for his sense of humour, having recently appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” wearing a full astronaut suit.