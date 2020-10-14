Suze Orman Discusses Her Lasting Physical Challenges After Dangerous Tumour

Suze Orman is talking about the “intense” pain that she still struggles with after being diagnosed with a benign tumour on her spine

The 69-year-old financial advisor and best-selling author joined “Tamron Hall” on Wednesday, Oct. 14 to discuss her slow response to addressing the tumour, which potentially could have changed her life forever.

Speaking about the gravity of her condition, she said, “The truth of the matter is I was one bumper fender away from being a quadriplegic – all because of my own fear and lack of wanting to deal with truth because I was afraid to deal with the truth even though I was living the truth.”

Orman also shared a story about being called on stage at Oprah’s “2020 Vision” tour, despite her having difficulty walking at the time.

She recalled, “When I saw the number of stairs that I had to climb up to get on that stage, really Tamron, I didn’t know what to think. And so I grabbed the right rail and I pulled with every ounce of strength in my right arm, which didn’t have a lot of strength at that point, and I went up. I did it. And I don’t know how I did it.”

Orman underwent surgery to remove the tumour back in August.

Revealing the lasting effects that she still suffers from, she continued, “I’m still not great. Just to be sitting here, I have to tell you, is difficult for me. Cause there’s all this pain still in my neck, I can barely move it. My left hand has been on fire, my whole arm now with all the nerves coming back. It’s intense to say the least.”

Sharing the important lesson that she has learned from the experience, Orman added, “For years, I’ve been known for the saying ‘People first, then money, then things.’ My new saying is ‘Health first, then money, then things.’ You can have all the money in the world…but without your health, it means absolutely nothing.”

“Tamron Hall” airs weekdays on Global.