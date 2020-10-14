Kendall Long Rates ‘The Bachelorette’ First Impressions From Best To Cringe

Kendall Long is famous for making memorable first impressions on “The Bachelor” franchise, so it was only fair that ET Canada would ask the Queen of first impressions to rate the men trying to steal this season’s “Bachelorette” Clare Crawley’s heart based on their behaviours in last night’s premiere episode.

“The first episode never really shows too much,” Long told ET Canada. “I was really focusing on Dale [Moss] because I heard the rumours, so I’m excited to get to know the men more because besides the crazy antics of coming in a straight jacket or coming in a big full suit of armour, I don’t feel like I got enough from the other men.”

Moss was clearly the winner in Crawley’s heart, as he ended up getting the first impression rose, but in Long’s expert opinion, there were still two other standout men that fans should keep an eye on.

RELATED: Kendall Long Fears ‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley Is ‘Wearing Dale Goggles’

Blake Moynes — ABC/Craig Sjodin

“Blake did reach out to Clare [before production] and I feel like she appreciated it because it was during a time in her life when she was going through a lot, and there was potential that she wouldn’t be the Bachelorette or there wouldn’t even be a ‘Bachelorette’ season, so I think she really appreciated that,” Long said. “I would’ve been too chicken to do it because I’m such a rule follower, but Blake also had such a sparkle in his eye whenever he saw Clare, and he seemed so genuine.”

“I also really liked Eazy’s first impression because he busted through that wall that said future husband and his energy was so heightened. I think he’s going to be a big voice throughout the season just because he’s opinionated, and his personality has so much energy behind it. He left a big impression on me, as well.”

Eazy — ABC/Craig Sjodin

And while Long loved watching Crawley’s blossoming relationship with Moss, she couldn’t help but sing Shania Twain’s “That Don’t Impress Me Much” to two men who tried to get the drama started way too early on in the season.

“Tyler C ended up going home, but his first impression was talking bad about someone else and I don’t feel like that conversation about Yosef DM’ing other girls needed to happen,” Long said. “Yosef also didn’t give me the best impression because he talked a lot about his daughter and how he’s a good guy because he has a daughter. I didn’t get to know a lot about him other than he might be DM’ing other girls so those were the two I was sketched out with.”

Tyler C and Yosef — ABC/Craig Sjodin

In case you missed it, Long became the Queen of first impressions after she asked the leading man of Season 22 of “The Bachelor,” Arie Luyendyk Jr., if he would eat human meat moments after meeting him for the very first time.

“I wanted to ask Ari some questions that would really shock him because it’s fun to see how someone reacts in a high pressured situation like that, especially when you know there will be so many people watching you so it was funny to see how he reacted to eating human meat,” Long said.

“At first he was like, ‘No, I would never do that’ and then he looked at me and was like, ‘Yeah, maybe I would.’ And I was like, ‘Of course, why wouldn’t you be curious about it?’ It’s just goofy and funny. I’m not going to actually find someone and eat human meat, it’s just questions that are fun to ask someone on a first date,” she added.

RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley Addresses Rumours Swirling Around Her Season, How She’s Feeling About It Finally Being On Air & More

If you want to become a master of first impressions, Long is releasing her first book titled, Just Curious: A Notebook of Questions, that will offer a variety of meaningful questions and powerful quotes to transcend human connection between strangers and loved ones alike.

“I feel like it’s good to have a tool like this book to use as a way to ask questions because I feel like there are questions that we feel awkward to ask and we aren’t sure how to initiate those conversations or some that we don’t even think about,” Long said. “So one reason I love the book is because it has allowed me to have conversations that I never anticipated having or ones that I was too scared to have and that’s just a way to expedite a relationship in general and get to know someone, so it’s been such a great tool for me.”

“I’ve been collecting these questions since I was in college,” Long continued. “I ordered them from not as intense to those more intense, deeper thinking questions at the end. I always challenge people to ask the hard questions. The ones that are most intimidating, are the ones that will give you much more insight on who someone is. I love asking the scary questions. You might as well ask them sooner rather than later.”

You can grab a copy of Just Curious: A Notebook of Questions when it hits Amazon on November 18, 2020.